LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bets on Rising U.S. Oil Prices Fall to a 16-year Low

Bets on Rising U.S. Oil Prices Fall to a 16-year Low

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 11:29 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 11:29 IST
Bets on Rising U.S. Oil Prices Fall to a 16-year Low
The Expected Oil Supply Glut Caused Bulls to Flee the Market, and Bets on Increasing U.S. Crude Prices Hit a 16-year Low. Oil Prices Extended Their Losses From Near Two-month Lows Last Week.

Trending Topics

trending videos