/Bengaluru jail shocker: rape convict ex-MP Prajwal Revanna seen using mobile phone

A major security breach has been reported at Bengaluru Central Jail after former MP and rape convict Prajwal Revanna was allegedly found using a mobile phone inside the high-security prison. The phone was reportedly recovered during a Central Crime Branch raid at the facility. According to prison authorities, Revanna claimed that he had used the phone to contact his lawyer and family members. Officials also said the seized device contained numerous videos and that newspaper clippings were recovered from his possession. Following the incident, the government suspended the jail's assistant superintendent, while the jail supervisor was served a show-cause notice. Fresh charges have also reportedly been filed against Revanna for possessing and using a prohibited device inside the prison. The latest incident has once again raised questions over security arrangements and alleged VIP treatment at Bengaluru Central Jail, following previous controversies involving inmates using mobile phones and other prohibited facilities inside the prison.