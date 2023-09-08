Bengal man gifts wife piece of land on Moon after Chandrayaan-3 success

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
A man in West Bengal had promised the Moon to his wife before they got married. On her first birthday after the wedding, Sanjay Mahato went on to buy a "plot of Moon land" for Rs 10,000 to gift his wife.

