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Ben Gvir's Gaza rhetoric draws sharp rebuke from UAE billionaire

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 16:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 16:46 IST
Israel’s far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for Israeli forces to kill 30-40 people in Gaza every night and advocated Jewish settlements and Palestinian displacement.

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