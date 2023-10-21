Belgium justice minister resigns after deadly Brussels attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne announced his resignation on Friday (Oct 20), four days after a Tunisian migrant living illegally in the country killed two Swedes in Brussels. Addressing a press conference, Quickenborne said he sought Abdesalem Lassoued's extradition last year and it had not been followed up. Lassoued, 45, shot dead two Swedish football fans and wounded another on Monday. A day later, he was shot dead by police in a cafe.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos