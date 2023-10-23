Belgian town hosts its annual Pumpkin Boat Race

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
A unique event in Belgium is the pumpkin regatta in Kasterlee (Antwerp), which is a kayaking competition held inside giant hollowed-out pumpkins. "Every year we begin with little pumpkins, and each year we harvest the seeds from the larger pumpkins and combine them to create ever-larger pumpkins."

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos