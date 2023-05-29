Belarus leader Lukashenko invites nations to join Russian alliance
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, "nuclear weapons will be available for everyone" who decides to join a Russia-Belarus union. After the two nations inked a deal last week allowing Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Lukashenko stated in an interview shown on Russian state television on Sunday night that it must be "strategically understood" that Minsk and Moscow have a unique opportunity to join.