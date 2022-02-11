Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russian skater in the deadlock after doping scandal confirmed

Feb 11, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The international Olympic committee is launching an urgent appeal and that's because they're going to the court of arbitration for sport. This is after confirming that 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance.
Read in App