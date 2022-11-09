Beijing reports 32 symptomatic and 48 Covid-19 cases for Tuesday

Published: Nov 09, 2022, 08:55 PM(IST)
China’s capital Beijing reported 32 symptomatic new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections and 48 asymptomatic cases for November 8. This compared with 31 symptomatic and 33 asymptomatic cases the day before.
