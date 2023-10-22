Beijing and Manila trade charges over collision in South China Sea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
In the most recent of several maritime encounters, Chinese vessels obstructed a Philippine boat that was resupply forces in the South China Sea on Sunday. China and the Philippines then swapped allegations over the collision that occurred in disputed seas of the South China Sea.

