BCCI's media rights sell for $721 million

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The joint venture between Mukesh Ambani and Paramount Global's media company in Mumbai paid $721 million, or Rs 5,963 crore, to broadcast the matches on TV and online. According to PTI, Viacom 18 spent Rs 3,101 crore on digital rights and Rs 2,862 crore on linear or broadcast rights.

