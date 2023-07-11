BBC presenter row: Police to see whether there is evidence of a criminal offence
BBC Director General Tim Davie is set to face questions about the presenter row in a media appearance later today. The suspension of the unknown presenter is likely to dominate the briefing. Tim Davie in an email to BBC staff said that the cooperation took the claims about its presenter incredibly seriously and as per the Metropolitan Police, there are further inquiries are being done to establish whether there's evidence of a criminal offence being committed.