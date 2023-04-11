Bayern Vs Man City: Will Tuchel trip up Guardiola again? | WION Sports Xtra

The Champions League quarter-finals will throw out a real heavyweight clash later today. English champions Manchester City host their German counterparts Bayern Munich in the first leg of what promises to be a fascinating tie. Bayern are European royalty, while City are still searching for their first European title. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are coming into the match on the back of a 4-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League, which was their 8th win across competitions in a row. The main subplot is the battle between Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel. The Spaniard has the upper hand in this rivalry, winning six of the 10 encounters, but Tuchel hit Guardiola where it hurt the most. The German was in the opposite dugout when Manchester City lost to Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League Final. Tuchel will again be forming plans to end Guardiola's hopes of tasting continental success when City face their biggest test in Europe so far. Despite sitting atop the Bundesliga table, Bayern have been unconvincing domestically, and a mixed start for Thomas Tuchel at the helm puts increased pressure on this tie. One of the main concerns against City, who have scored 31 times in their last eight games, would be Bayern's leaky defence. Tuchel has done well in the Champions League , but Bayern's only win at the Etihad came when Guardiola was in their dugout.