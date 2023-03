Two siblings tested alongside each other, the Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. They are essentially the same car, but what makes them interesting is that they both drive using technologies borrowed from each of their makers - Suzuki's AllGrip Select All-Wheel Drive and Toyota's Strong Hybrid System. So, we find out how well Toyota's tech works in the Grand Vitara and, likewise, Suzuki's AWD system in the Hyryder.