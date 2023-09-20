Bard Gets Smarter: Google AI Chatbot gets new features

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday that Bard, its generative artificial intelligence, will have the ability to fact-check its answers and analyze users' personal Google data as the tech giant scrambles to catch up to ChatGPT in popularity.

