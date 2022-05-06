Bank Of England hikes interest rates to 13-year high

Published: May 06, 2022, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Bank of England’s policymakers are expected to increase interest rates from 0.75% to 1%, a level not seen since 2009. The Bank expects UK inflation to rise to roughly 10% this year as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and lockdowns in China.
