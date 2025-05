Bangladesh's legal advisor Asif Nazrul met LeT operative Harun Izhar

In a startling claim, Bangladeshi politician Sajeeb Wazed, son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has accused interim legal advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul of meeting senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Harun Izhar. The alleged meeting reportedly occurred just hours after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.