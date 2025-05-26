LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 26, 2025, 09:25 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 09:25 IST
Bangladesh: Yunus seeks 'full support' amid growing calls for polls by December
Videos May 26, 2025, 09:25 IST

After a second day of marathon talks with various political parties in Dhaka, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus has called for rival parties to give him their full support.

