LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 10:32 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 10:32 IST
Bangladesh: Yunus govt calls for unity amid political row
Videos May 25, 2025, 10:32 IST

Bangladesh: Yunus govt calls for unity amid political row

Capping a week of political unrest in Dhaka, Bangladesh's interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus is warning of the perils of what he calls authoritarianism.

Trending Topics

trending videos