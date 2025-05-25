Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Sections
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Sections
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Sections
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 25, 2025, 10:32 IST
| Updated:
May 25, 2025, 10:32 IST
Videos
May 25, 2025, 10:32 IST
Bangladesh: Yunus govt calls for unity amid political row
Capping a week of political unrest in Dhaka, Bangladesh's interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus is warning of the perils of what he calls authoritarianism.
Trending Topics
Bangladesh
Yunus
World News
WION
trending videos
India-Nepal unite against terror: Joint patrols along 1,700 km border
Jam-proof FPV drones tear through Ukraine's defences, overtake tanks in the war
North Korea: Kim Jong Un vows to punish errant officials, satellite images show damaged vessel
All-party delegation in US: Tharoor: Op Sindoor is the 'new normal', delegation to visit Guyana next
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia outmaneuvers Ukraine with next-gen FPV drones
South Africa moves to change empowerment law for Musk’s Starlink launch
Japan: Sex Workers Japan Face Physical Violence & Extortion
UAE hits record-breaking 50.4°C temperature in May
What does Munir's elevation mean for Imran?
Delhi Reports 23 New COVID Cases, Issues Advisory to Hospitals for Emergency Preparedness
Russia-Ukraine war: Three killed in Russian drone attack in Kyiv: Ukraine
Miss England 2024 Milla Magee calls miss world pageant 'outdated' & 'exploitative'
Theppakadu elephant camp in the Nilgiri hills
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
India: ISRO develops 'Avicenna ASIC' 28nm chip, meant for military and civilian use
Israel-Gaza war: Civil defence discovers 9 children's bodies in Khan Younis
All-party delegation in US: Tharoor says, 'Pahalgam attack a calculated attempt to derail normalcy'
Global carriers urge Israel to ease passenger rules | Israel-Hamas war | West Asia crisis
Germany: Mass stabbing at Hamburg railway station leaves 12 people injured
USA: VP JD Vance hails Trump administration's foreign policy stance
Israel-Gaza war: Israel continues offensive across Gaza, ground operations intensified
Pak's former PM Imran Khan warns Pakistan's democracy in danger
Russia-Ukraine war: 15 injured in Russian strikes amid day 2 of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Bangladesh on brink: Army chief denies coup rumors amid rising tensions
Inside Miss World 2025's cultural stage
Israel-Hamas war: 15 killed in Gaza, including couple and kids in pre-dawn strike
Pakistan: What does Asim Munir’s elevation mean for Imran Khan?
India: Delhi urges hospitals to stay ready amid fresh Covid cases
Telangana: Inside Miss World 2025's cultural stage
Trump's 'white genocide' gaffe caught, Ramaphosa's popularity spikes in South Africa
India pushes for Pakistan’s return to FATF grey list
Netanyahu's popularity plummets: Israelis unhappy with hostage deal delay
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin launched drone & missile on Kyiv injuring at least eight
India-Pak conflict: After India sends its delegation, Pakistan launches diplomatic mission
Inside Nigeria’s masquerade festival
New study debunks Covid 'lab-leak' theory, claims virus didn’t originate in Wuhan
Bangladesh on brink: NCP leader warns army-backed leader could replace interim govt
Art meets nature in Australia
Pakistan PM Sharif to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan & Tajikistan
India: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, waterlogging reported in several areas
Cannes 2025: Final day of film festival disrupted due to power outage
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25–30