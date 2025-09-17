LOGIN
Bangladesh, US air forces begin joint military drills

Published: Sep 17, 2025, 23:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 23:36 IST
The increased US military activity in Bangladesh reflects a growing security partnership that may be aimed at countering China.

