Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 16:29 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 16:29 IST
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026 | Polls to be held in first week of February
Bangladesh Election Commission chief AMM Nasir Uddin said on Saturday that the country’s general elections will be held in the first week of February 2026.

