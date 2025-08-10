Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026 | Polls to be held in first week of February
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 10, 2025, 16:29 IST
| Updated:
Aug 10, 2025, 16:29 IST
Videos
Aug 10, 2025, 16:29 IST
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026 | Polls to be held in first week of February
Bangladesh Election Commission chief AMM Nasir Uddin said on Saturday that the country’s general elections will be held in the first week of February 2026.
Trending Topics
#bangladesh #elections #wion
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow Carried Out Over 500 Attacks in 24 Hours in Kyiv
Operation Mahadev: Priyanka Rebuts To Amit Shah's Allegations
Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure
H-1b Backlash, Layoffs Threaten Future of Indian Techies in US
JD Vance to Join David Lammy on a Family Holiday in the UK
Divya Deshmukh Defeats Humpy to Win FIDE Women's World Cup, Becomes Grandmaster
India, China & South Africa Join Russia to Fight U.S. Trade Policies
Op Mahadev: Amit Shah responds to Opposition, says Pahalgam terrorists killed during 'Op Mahadev'
Israel Gaza War: Israel's military to take control of Gaza under new plan
Palestinian Activist Hathaleen Shot Dead, Hathaleen Killed After Confrontation With Israeli Settler
NSA Doval Meets Russia's First Deputy PM, Discusses Military-Technical Ties
China Floods: Torrential Rains Triggers Flooding, Landslides in Beijing; 38 Killed
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
VIDEO: Jewish man 'ruthlessly' beaten while out with his children in Canada's Montreal
EU Accuses Online Giant 'Temu' Over Sale of 'Illegal' Products
Uttarakhand: Rescue & relief operations continue in flood-ravaged Uttarakhand
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Blue whales stop singing as oceans die
India: 2 Soldiers Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K As Op Akhal Enters Day 9
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Nigel Farage surges in UK polls as reform UK gains momentum ahead of general election
Monster earthquake exposes Putin's secret nuclear base
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal, seeks withdrawal of IDF troops
Debt Reduction Vs Dollar Giveaway: Decoding Trump's Tariff Rebates
India: Torrential rains wreak havoc in Delhi-NCR | Several areas waterlogged
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
India: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions
Israel-Gaza War: Trump urges Netanyahu to ensure Gaza Aid | Israel must do more for Gaza aid: Vance
Iran-China Ties: Iran Eyes Chinese Satellite Navigation System | Outreach Counter U.S. Infra
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia storms Kharkiv as Trump eyes Putin meeting
Armenia, Azerbaijan laud Trump for peace deal | Leaders praise Trump, back him for noble peace prize
Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon
Iran Issues Message of Support For Hezbollah As Lebanon Mulls Disarming Group
India's counterattack: Five ways New Delhi can hurt the U.S.
Iran's Proxy, the Houthis Fire 68th Missile at Israel Since March
Tehran Thwarts CIA-Mossad Regime Change Plot
Japan: Sex Workers Japan Face Physical Violence & Extortion
Dead hand: Inside Russia’s secret nuclear retaliation system built to end the world
Somali artist helps youth paint new image of Mogadishu
LA Wildfires: Rapidly Spreading Fire Prompts Thousands Of Evacuations In California