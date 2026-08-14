/Bangladesh: Several bombs & bomb making materials seized in Savar

Bangladesh's textile hubs of Savar and Ashulia are back in the security spotlight after a series of explosive recoveries raised concerns over the possible emergence of a new Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) network. At least 16 explosives, including powerful pressure-cooker bombs and bomb-making materials, have reportedly been recovered from Savar and Ashulia over the past two weeks. Security agencies are investigating whether the recoveries could indicate the regrouping of a neo-JMB outfit. The developments are particularly significant because Savar was previously linked to JMB's activities and gained international attention following the group's nationwide bombing campaign more than two decades ago.