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Bangladesh: Several bombs & bomb making materials seized in Savar

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 20:46 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 20:46 IST
Bangladesh's textile hubs of Savar and Ashulia are back in the security spotlight after a series of explosive recoveries raised concerns over the possible emergence of a new Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) network. At least 16 explosives, including powerful pressure-cooker bombs and bomb-making materials, have reportedly been recovered from Savar and Ashulia over the past two weeks. Security agencies are investigating whether the recoveries could indicate the regrouping of a neo-JMB outfit. The developments are particularly significant because Savar was previously linked to JMB's activities and gained international attention following the group's nationwide bombing campaign more than two decades ago.

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