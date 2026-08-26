/Bangladesh seeks Chinese multi-role jet to modernise its air force

As part of a major push to modernise the Bangladesh Air Force and replace its aging fleet, Dhaka is moving forward with formal negotiations to acquire Chinese-made J-10CE multirole fighter jets. Valued at an estimated $2.3 billion for a multi-aircraft package—including training, technical support, and logistics—the proposed acquisition marks one of Bangladesh's largest defense deals. Government advisers have highlighted the strategic shift and cost-effectiveness of the 4.5-generation Chinese fighter, pointing to its regional profile following recent South Asian operational deployments.