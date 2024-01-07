videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Bangladesh polls: Amid geopolitical slugfest
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 07, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Bangladeshis are voting for the 12th parliamentary elections amid calls for boycott and shutdown and a crackdown on demonstrators in the lead-up to the polls.
trending now
Maldives government condemns minister's 'appalling' remarks for PM Modi
Taiwan accuses China of psychological warfare
Bangladesh General Elections: 27.5% voter turnout recorded till 3PM: EC
Bangladesh General Elections: PM Sheikh Hasina expected to get another term
Bangladesh polls: Amid geopolitical slugfest
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: Israel & Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border
Iran's state media airs video of twin blasts near Qasem Soleimani's grave
Bangladesh General Elections: Irregularities reported in 37 polling stations, 8 detained
Bangladesh General Elections: 18.5% voter turnout recorder till noon
Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah says it launched 60 rockets at Israeli Military Base
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: Israel & Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border
Iran's state media airs video of twin blasts near Qasem Soleimani's grave
Bangladesh General Elections: Irregularities reported in 37 polling stations, 8 detained
Bangladesh General Elections: 18.5% voter turnout recorder till noon