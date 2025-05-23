LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 21:47 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 21:47 IST
Bangladesh political crisis: Interim govt under pressure to hold elections
Videos May 23, 2025, 21:47 IST

Bangladesh political crisis: Interim govt under pressure to hold elections

Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus has reportedly threatened to quit citing difficulties in carrying out his mandate due to the ongoing political stalemate. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos