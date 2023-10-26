Bangladesh Minister Haque: Canada sheltering killers of Sheikh Mujibiur Rahman

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Following India's protests against Canada for giving safe havens to terrorists from the Khalistani region, Bangladesh has now accused Canada of harboring Sheikh Mujibiur Rahman's killers while he was visiting India.

