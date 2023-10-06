Bangladesh launches power plant built by Russia in Rooppur

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Bangladesh has become the 33rd nation in the world to produce nuclear energy after receiving the first shipment of uranium fuel from Russia for its first nuclear power plant. The nation in South Asia is working with Rosatom, the state-owned atomic business of Russia, to construct the first of two nuclear power reactors. A Russian loan worth $12.65 billion, with a 10-year grace period, is used to finance 90% of the project. The loan has a 28-year repayment term.

