/ Bangladesh gets new president after 35 years of contest, BNP scores major political win

Bangladesh has a new President. Veteran BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as the country's 23rd President after defeating his rival in the first contested presidential election in 35 years. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman personally congratulated Fakhrul after the result was announced. While the presidency is largely ceremonial, the victory is being seen as another major milestone for the BNP government, which returned to power earlier this year.