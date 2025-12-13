LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Health Deteriorates

Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Health Deteriorates

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 13, 2025, 13:49 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 13:49 IST
Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Health Deteriorates
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is fighting for her life after being placed on ventilator support due to a sharp decline in her health.

Trending Topics

trending videos