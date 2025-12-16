LOGIN
Bangladesh delegation joins India's Vijay Diwas celebrations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 22:19 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 22:19 IST
India marked Vijay Diwas with commemorative events honouring the 1971 victory, as a Bangladesh delegation joined the celebrations to highlight shared history and strong bilateral ties.

