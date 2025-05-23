LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 23:02 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 23:02 IST
Bangladesh army chief, Yunus lock horns over holding elections
May 23, 2025, 23:02 IST

In a strong message, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman has said that Bangladesh is in urgent need of fresh elections. He's even set a target - the end of this year or even earlier.

