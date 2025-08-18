LOGIN
Bangladesh Army Chief reaffirms nation’s secular democratic foundations

Published: Aug 18, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 16:59 IST
Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman reassured the Hindu community during Janmashtami celebrations in Dhaka, emphasizing equal rights and protection for all citizens.

