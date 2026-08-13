/Balochistan Security Crisis Deepens: Gas Pipeline Blast Disrupts Supplies, Seven Miners Abducted

Balochistan is facing fresh security concerns after a major gas pipeline explosion disrupted supplies across several areas, while seven miners were reportedly abducted in a separate incident. The explosion damaged an 18-inch gas transmission pipeline near Gorkat in the Bolan district, disrupting gas supplies to several areas and causing low pressure in parts of Quetta and surrounding regions. Repair work is reportedly awaiting security clearance. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, which comes amid a long-running separatist insurgency in Balochistan that has previously targeted energy and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, seven miners working for a private copper mining company were reportedly abducted by armed men in the Shagai district. The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of workers and mining operations as Pakistan seeks to expand investment in its mineral-rich province.