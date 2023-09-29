Balochistan bomb blasts: Third blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's Hangu City

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
In Pakistan, there have been three blasts that have rocked the country today. The explosions have claimed over 47 lives and over 60 people have been injured two suicide bombings happened in the city of Hangu, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

