Bali tour guide hopes for coronavirus defeat in Lunar New Year

Feb 08, 2021, 05.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Dwarfed by a 21-storey-tall statue of the Hindu god Vishnu riding the mythical eagle Garuda, a tour guide on the Indonesian resort island of Bali said he was staring at a bleak Lunar New Year season as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on tourism.
