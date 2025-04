After delivering a praiseworthy performance in his debut film Qala, Babil Khan made a splashing entry into the world of OTT with ZEE5 series Logout in which he plays the role of a digital influencer obsessed with his devices and being online only to have his life on hold when a stalker gets access to his phone. In an exclusive interview with WION's Zeba Khan, Babil Khan opens up about how he approaches his roles by tapping into his own demons, his favourite films of his father, late actor Irrfan Khan and if he will be interested in playing his father in a biopic if given a chance.