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Babar Azam set to return for Lord's Test

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 20:35 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 20:35 IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to return to the Pakistan side for the Lord's test against England.

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