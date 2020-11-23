Azeri President praises Russia's monitoring help after ceasefire

Nov 23, 2020, 08.30 AM(IST)
Follow Us
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliev, met Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu in Baku on Saturday (November 21) to discuss the stabilisation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, after the ceasefire with Yerevan was brokered.
Read in App