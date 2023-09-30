Azerbaijan detains top Karabakh commander

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
On Friday, September 29, the Azerbaijani security service announced the arrest of a senior commander in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Azerbaijani officials, the commander was thought to be involved in "terrorist" actions within the ethnic Armenian enclave. The man in custody was recognized by the authorities as Davit Manukyan.

