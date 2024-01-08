LIVE TV

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Security arrangements increased in Ayodhya

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
The Ram Lalla idol will be placed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 18. The idol of Lord Ram is 51-inches tall, weighs 1.5 tonnes.

