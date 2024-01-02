LIVE TV

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Sculpture by Arun Yogiraj to adorn temple

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Sculpture by Arun Yogiraj to adorn the Ram Mandir. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ex- Karnataka CM confirms the selection. Watch the video to know more!

