Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Sculptor Yogiraj's idol selected for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Sculpture by Arun Yogiraj to adorn the Ram Mandir. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ex-Karnataka CM confirms selectin. Watch the video to know more!

