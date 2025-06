Axiom 4 mission: IAF officer Shubhanshu Shukla ready for ride to space

Indian Air Force pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set for the most challenging mission of his life: space flight. Shukla and three other astronauts will launch to space on Tuesday, the 10th of June, at 5:52 p.m. Indian Standard Time. Watch in for more details!