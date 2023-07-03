Award-winning writer Victoria Amelina dies in Russian strike

The Ukrainian forces are resisting a Russian onslaught in eastern areas of the front and they face difficulties in the Northeast. However, the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister cited progress near the shattered city of Bakhmut and in the south. Casualties continue to mount amid the grinding Battle of attrition. A Ukrainian writer and war crimes investigator wounded in a Russian missile strike at a restaurant last week has died. The 37-year-old Victoria Amelina was wounded when a Russian missile destroyed a Rio pizza restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.