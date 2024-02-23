Austria's labour minister talks to WION about mobility pact between India and Austria

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal at the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Austria's Labour Minister Martin Kocher on FTA talks said, 'In Europe the European Commission is negotiating the treaties with countries when it comes to free trade, but many countries especially smaller countries in Europe, they actually welcome the developments. There is momentum that they should see. And I hope that we have swift negotiations that will find the solution on a fair and equitable level that benefits both sides, Not only the companies but also the populations on both sides.' Watch to know more!