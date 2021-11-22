Austria re-imposes a full Covid-19 lockdown, its fourth since pandemic began

Nov 22, 2021, 09:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Austria has become the first western-European country to re-impose a covid-19 lockdown ahead of Christmas, its fourth one since the pandemic. The full lockdown is supposed to last till December 10 and will be reevaluated post that.
