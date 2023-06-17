Australia’s visa overhaul leaves Chinese millionaires in limbo

In 2018 Paul Wang left his home in Beijing to start a new life in Australia, investing A$1 million (US$680,000) in a food processing business in the hopes of qualifying for permanent residency under the country’s investment visa scheme. Five years on, his hopes for his family of three remain on hold as the government has put the controversial “Golden Visa” programme on the back burner, causing processing times to blow out, leaving wealthy migrants like Wang in limbo.