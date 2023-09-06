Australia's Southeast Asia trade boost plan unveiled

Sep 06, 2023
Australia is attempting to scale up its involvement with Southeast Asia in the face of mounting trade and geopolitical uncertainty and China's weakening economy. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will use a speech to leaders attending the Association of southeast asian nations meeting on Wednesday to present an economic plan that calls for significant reform of Australian business, trade, and education links with the region.

