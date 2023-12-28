videos
Australians killed by Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 28, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
An Israeli airstrike on a residence block in southern Lebanon has killed a Lebanese-Australian man, his wife, and his brother, who the armed group Hezbollah claims was one of their members.
