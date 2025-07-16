LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 08:59 IST
Australian PM Albanese meets Xi Jinping, hails benefits of improved ties between China & Australia
Australian PM Albanese meets Xi Jinping, hails benefits of improved ties between China & Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing as the two sides seek to stabilize ties amidst heightened geopolitical tensions. Watch in for more details!

