Australian PM Albanese meets Xi Jinping, hails benefits of improved ties between China & Australia
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 16, 2025, 08:59 IST
| Updated:
Jul 16, 2025, 08:59 IST
Videos
Jul 16, 2025, 08:59 IST
Australian PM Albanese meets Xi Jinping, hails benefits of improved ties between China & Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing as the two sides seek to stabilize ties amidst heightened geopolitical tensions. Watch in for more details!
